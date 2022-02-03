South Africa: Ahlul Bayt (AS) Foundation condoles demise of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani

SHAFAQNA- Ahlul Bayt (AS) Foundation of South Africa issued a message of condolence on the occasion of the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani.

The text of the message is as follows:

It is with great sadness that we received the sorrowful news of the passing away of Shia world’s most senior Grand Marja, namely AYATULLAH LOTFOLLAH SAFI GOLPAYGANI in the Holy City of Qom in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In terms of his academic credentials, he was one of the most senior students of various great ulama of Hawza of Qom & Najaf, of which the most notable one was the late Grand Ayatollah Burujerdi. The late Marja left behind a rich academic legacy Among the various books that he authored which are translated into English that we benefit from are his very valuable works about our 12th Imam Mahdi (AJ).

Among his various astonishing qualities was his special attention towards Tabligh of Islam and School of Ahlul Bayt (AS) across the globe. His extra care and passion for this was deeply felt in his meetings with followers of Ahlul Bayt (AS) from abroad. In our numerous interactions with this great scholar, we found him to radiate extreme humility which further manifested in his support and care at the most difficult time of our community when Imam Hussain (AS) Mosque in Durban was attacked and Hafiz Abbas Essop was martyred.

We also can never forget his brilliant message at the opening of Ahlul Bayt (AS) Mosque Complex Ottery in 2017, which provided us with amazing inspiration, guidance, and support. Ahlul BaYt (AS) Foundation of South Africa and all its affiliates extends our sincere condolences to the Leadership of Islamic Revolution, his Respected family specially his son Hojjatul-Islam Hassan Safi Golpayegani, his students and followers and pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) receives him into Infinite Mercy and raises his status among his Awliya and places him in the close company of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Holy Ahlul Bayt (AS).

Mowlana Seyyed Aftab Haider

National Coordinator of AFOSA

Director of Ahlul BaYt (AS) Masjid Complex, Ottery, Cape Town