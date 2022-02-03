Commemoration ceremony of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani

SHAFAQNA- Ahlul Bait Foundation of South Africa held a commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani.

The commemoration ceremony of the late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani was held on Thursday 3th February 2022 , at Ahlulbait Mosque Complex, Cape Town.The ceremony was broadcasted on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/afosa14/videos/remembering-ayatullah-safi-golpaygani/978532856390797/).