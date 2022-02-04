Date :Friday, February 4th, 2022 | Time : 01:01 |ID: 247421 | Print

Photos: International congress on Hazrat Hamza (A.S) holds in Holy City of Qom

SHAFAQNA- International congress on Hazrat Hamza (A.S) was held today, Thursday, February 5, in the Quds Hall of the Imam Khomeini Higher Education Complex with the presence of the elders of the Qom seminary.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

