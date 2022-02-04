https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/B1879688-1114-40D1-BA14-5A8352411D5B.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-04 01:01:332022-02-04 01:01:33Photos: International congress on Hazrat Hamza (A.S) holds in Holy City of Qom
Photos: International congress on Hazrat Hamza (A.S) holds in Holy City of Qom
SHAFAQNA- International congress on Hazrat Hamza (A.S) was held today, Thursday, February 5, in the Quds Hall of the Imam Khomeini Higher Education Complex with the presence of the elders of the Qom seminary.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
