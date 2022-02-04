Turkish Hajj Service Manager: Virtual pilgrimage to Kaaba or Metaverse is not a real Hajj

SHAFAQNA– A director of religious affairs in Turkey said that the Kaaba can be visited virtually, but this pilgrimage is not a real Hajj.

Ramzi Birjan, director of Hajj and Umrah services at the Turkish Religious Institute, wrote on his Twitter account: “The Kaaba can be visited on virtual and extraterrestrial platforms (Metaverse), but this is not considered a ‘real Hajj’.”

The controversy began when Saudi Arabia launched a new initiative in December 2021 that allowed Muslims to virtually view the “Black Stone” in the Kaaba from their homes.

This trans-global event is called the “Virtual Black Stone Initiative”, in which users can virtually see the sacred Black Stone, which is located in a corner of the Kaaba in the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.

The initiative has sparked controversy among some Muslims around the world on social media as to whether “virtual or extraterrestrial Hajj” can be considered “real worship.”

Now, in response to questions from Muslims in Turkey, religious officials say this is not a real Hajj. In response to these questions, Ramzi Birjan considered virtual Hajj impossible, stating that believers can visit the Kaaba in the sky, but it is never considered real worship, adding: “The foot of the pilgrim must reach the ground.”

He said the Saudi initiative was launched “for propaganda” and was “like visiting a museum with virtual glasses”.

It is worth mentioning that the virtual Hajj has been introduced by the Agency for Exhibitions and Museums of Saudi Arabia in cooperation with Umm al-Qura University. The program was introduced in a ceremony on December 14, 2021, in the presence of Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, the director general of the two shrines.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English