Philippines: Female Muslim Coast Guards allowed to wear Hijab

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A new dress policy has been approved by the Philippines Coast Guard allowing the use of headscarves in uniform as it makes a bid for more Muslim women to join the service. The Philippines Coast Guard announced this on Thursday. Muslims make up about 6 percent of the country’s 110 million citizens.

The PCG currently has 1,850 Muslim personnel, 200 of whom are women. “The Philippines Coast Guard has approved the inclusion of Hijab in the uniform of female Muslim Coast Guard personnel,” the force said in a statement, adding that the policy has been effective since last week.

“The Muslim community in the PCG conveyed their sincere gratitude,” it said. “Members of the said community hope that the inclusion of Hijab in the official PCG uniform will encourage more Muslim women to join the Coast Guard workforce.” The service’s Imam, Capt. Alicman S. Borowa, had proposed the inclusion of the Hijab in the force’s uniform last year, arguing it would help foster inclusivity.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos welcomed the development. “GOOD NEWS! The Philippines Coast Guard released a statement allowing Muslim women under their office to wear their Hijab as part of the official uniform,” the commission said in a social media post on Thursday.

The PCG is following in the footsteps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippines National Police, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, which have already allowed the use of headscarves as part of the official uniform for their Muslim personnel.

In 2017, security forces deployed Hijab-wearing women soldiers, or “Hijab troopers,” in Marawi, to provide vital support to communities traumatized by the siege of the city — a months-long armed conflict in northwest-central Mindanao between Philippines security forces and militants affiliated with Daesh (ISIL or ISIS).