Iraq-Syria consultation on water and environmental challenges

SHAFAQNA- News sources reported that Iraqi Minister of Water Resources Mehdi Rashid Al-Hamdani and his accompanying delegation met yesterday (Thursday) with Syrian Minister of Internal Affairs and Environment Hussein Makhlouf in Damascus.

According to these sources; Challenges in the two countries’ water resources and prospects for cooperation between Iraq and Syria in the face of climate change and groundwater management were the focus of the talks. During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of joint activities, expanding the exchange of technical and scientific information in all matters, to ensure the common interests of the two countries in the field of water.

Welcoming the expansion of cooperation between Damascus and Baghdad to overcome the challenges, Syrian Minister of Internal Management and Environment Hussein Makhlouf said that the Syrian government will work to achieve this and reduce the effects of climate change and water challenges on the region. The Iraqi Minister of Water Resources also stressed the need for unity of views regarding their share of the Tigris and Euphrates, and expressed readiness to cooperate and find a way to meet the water challenge and the conditions ahead for the two countries.

