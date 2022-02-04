Hojjat al-Islam Shahrestani meets head of Greek Orthodox monastery: “Differences between religions should not cause conflicts and troubles”

SHAFAQNA- Hojjat al-Islam Seyed Javad Shahrestani in a meeting with Professor Ignatius Staver Paul, head of the Greek Orthodox Monastery, emphasized the expansion of religious relations and considered it the cause of knowing the facts.

He considered Wahhabism to be the problem of the Islamic world, which is more than a hundred years old, and said: “This sect killed and routed more than 10,000 people in the invasion of Karbala in 1802 AD.”

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, while stating that we have been harmed by terrorism first and foremost, said: If the ISIS terrorist group has killed 6,700 people from European countries in the last two decades, we lost 1,700 of our best children overnight in a single terrorist incident.

Noting that “we do not say we do not have differences,” he said. “There are always differences, but these differences should not cause tension and conflict.”

Hojjat al-Islam Shahrestani continued: The Pope is the leader of the world’s clergy and has more than one billion followers. He came to Iraq and met with Ayatollah Sistani and before the meeting he said: “I need spirituality to strength my heart!” and after the meeting, he says, “I got what I wanted.”

He added: “We should not only not worry about such issues, but we should be happy. Unfortunately, some Western and Arab media outlets, because of their malice and hatred towards Shias and Shiism, are always inciting and speaking against us in order to portray us as unacceptable.”

Acknowledging the limitations of Shia propaganda, the plenipotentiary representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, said: “People like you, should see us closely and because they are effective in their own areas, they can come back and see the reality as much as they came and saw. Telling the truth will certainly have good effects for all of us.”

He emphasized on taking advantage of the opportunities and added: the opportunity that has been obtained should be used to the fullest. Naturally, your arrival has a message of love and more communication.

Then Professor Ignatius Staver Paul said in this meeting: First of all, thank you for all the work done. We think that these connections must always be and not only have a religious aspect but also a personal and friendly one.

He added: “We, the followers of the Abrahamic religions, including Islam, Judaism and Christianity, must have a constant relationship, and we are all responsible for this relationship. All three religions have one God.”

The head of the Greek Orthodox monastery said: “We have worship ceremonies in our halls every day and the text we read about Jesus Christ is very important to us. In that important text we are talking about peace, it is impossible for someone as a father to read this text to the people and invite the people to peace, but he himself is not like that.”

“We all speak about Abraham, and it is very bad that we do not seek the peace that Abraham wanted. Our greatest responsibility must be in the direction of peace and unity, and this is an important thing,” said Professor Ignatius Staver Paul.

