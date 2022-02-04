Date :Friday, February 4th, 2022 | Time : 20:52 |ID: 247537 | Print

Memorial Majlis for Ayatollah Safi at Islamic Universal Association (Videos)

SHAFAQNA- A Memorial Majlis for the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani was held today (February 4th, 2020) at Islamic Universal Association of London, UK.

Hojjat al-Islam Seyyed Hashim Mousavi, Head of the Islamic Center of England, delivered a speech on virtues and characteristics of the late Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani.

 

 

 

