Memorial Majlis for Ayatollah Safi at Islamic Universal Association (Videos)

SHAFAQNA- A Memorial Majlis for the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani was held today (February 4th, 2020) at Islamic Universal Association of London, UK.

Hojjat al-Islam Seyyed Hashim Mousavi, Head of the Islamic Center of England, delivered a speech on virtues and characteristics of the late Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani.