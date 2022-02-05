Date :Saturday, February 5th, 2022 | Time : 02:15 |ID: 247564 | Print

Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Hakim in Najaf Ashraf

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqir Hakim was held today in Najaf Ashraf.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Najaf’s Governor announces preparation of two security & health plans to welcome the Month of Muharram
Pope Francis meets Grand Ayatollah Sistani Video | Pope Francis meets the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Full details of Najaf Ashraf's preparation for death anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH)
Martyrdom Anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A) at Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine + Photos
Photos: Pigeons around the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S)
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office: Statements of Iraqi Ambassador to Vatican on process of Pope's visit to…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *