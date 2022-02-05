Date :Saturday, February 5th, 2022 | Time : 05:09 |ID: 247583 | Print

Remnants of war killed 52 children in Iraq:UNICEF

SHAFAQNA- In 2021, 52 Iraqi children were killed and 73 were maimed by explosive remnants of war (ERW) and unexploded ordnance, according to  UNICEF.

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in statement that 4 children have died (3 boys and 1 girl) and 2 have been maimed over the last week, as a result of incidents related to explosive ordnances in two locations in Iraq.

“UNICEF urges all parties to accelerate every effort to clear existing mines and unexploded ordnance and promote victim assistance, and to uphold children’s right to a safe and protective environment.

“UNICEF also urges the Government of Iraq and the donor community to support the scale-up and provision of Explosive Ordnance Risk Education activities so that children and other community members receive explosive ordnance risk education in schools and communities in all areas previously affected by conflict in Iraq.”

Source: Official Website of UNICEF

