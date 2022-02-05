Soaring pneumonia is killing children in Afghanistan:Save the Children

SHAFAQNA- Pneumonia cases in Afghanistan are killing children unable to access healthcare facilities, Save the Children said on Monday.

The Save the Children report, published this week, found that half of the parents they spoke to in Afghanistan claimed their children had pneumonia in the preceding two weeks. The data also showed that almost 60 percent of those who couldn’t get healthcare said they had no money to pay for it while 31 percent acknowledged they would only visit a clinic if it was a life-threatening illness.

One doctor at a hospital in the north of the country said he had never seen so many cases of child pneumonia and severe malnutrition. Children have to lie three or even four to a bed, he told Save the Children. More than 130 children had died in or on their way to the hospital in December, he said. The majority were fighting for breath from pneumonia, and 40 were severely malnourished, FRANCE 24 reported.