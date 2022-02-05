Millions of pilgrims commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Millions of pilgrims in the city of Samarra, in the midst of security, service and health measures and in a spiritual atmosphere, commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali al-Naqi (A.S).

More than 300 service and mourning processions arrived in Samarra a few days ago to perform special rituals for the pilgrimage of Imam Hadi (A.S).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English