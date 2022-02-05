Date :Saturday, February 5th, 2022 | Time : 14:47 |ID: 247628 | Print

Millions of pilgrims commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (A.S)+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Millions of pilgrims in the city of Samarra, in the midst of security, service and health measures and in a spiritual atmosphere, commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali al-Naqi (A.S).

More than 300 service and mourning processions arrived in Samarra a few days ago to perform special rituals for the pilgrimage of Imam Hadi (A.S).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
The suicide attack planned by terrorists against pilgrims in Iraq thwarted
Hashd Al-Sha’abi launches anti-Daesh operation in Samarra
Shia Lifestyle: Iraqi girls’ celebration of adulthood+Photos
Photos: Mourning ceremony of the martyrdom of Imam Hasan Al-Askari (A.S) in Samarra
Iraq: Thousands of pilgrims walk to Samarra to participate in the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (AS)
Samarra: Aerial Photos of Imam Hadi's (A.S) shrine on his martyrdom anniversary
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *