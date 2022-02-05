Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine mournful of Imam Hadi (A.S.) ’s martyrdom anniversary

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine has programmed mourning ceremonies for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (A.S.), with full observance of health protocols because of the Omicron variant of coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to great endeavors of the servants of Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine, all courtyards and porticos of the complex have turned into black, becoming ready to host mourners of Imam Hadi (A.S.) from different walks of life.

Flocks of mournful pilgrims of the holy shrine have come to the complex in black cloths adding to the sense of sadness of the ceremonies.

The special program of the martyrdom night was held with speech and eulogy recitations of salient lecturers and panegyrists at Imam Khomeini portico of the complex.

Also, special programs of the day of martyrdom started by speech of national scholars on Saturday morning, continued by eulogy recitations of famous Iranian panegyrists.

Imam Hadi (A.S.) was the tenth of the twelve Imams after his father Imam Javad (AS) and before his son Imam Hassan Askari (A.S.). He was summoned to Iraq’s Samarra by the Abbasid caliph Al-Mutawakkil when he was about 30. There he was treated roughly by the caliph and his successors until he was poisoned through intrigue of Al-Mu’tazz the Abbasid caliph. Following his martyrdom, Imam Hadi (AS) was buried in Samarra and since then his shrine has been receiving hundreds of of thousands the pilgrims every day.