Austria: Mosque vandalized in Vienna

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A mosque in the Austrian capital of Vienna has been vandalized amid increasing attacks on holy Islamic sites in Europe.

The attack has been reportedly made by sympathizers of the PKK terrorist group on Thursday. The group, which earlier attacked the Central Mosque of the Austrian Turkish-Islamic Culture and Social Assistance Union (ATIB), targeted the Ebubekir Mosque.

Ankara’s Ambassador to Vienna Ozan Ceyhun expressed his sadness about the attack, which occurred on the holy night of Laylat al-Raghaib, marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Rajab.

“Video of the perpetrators, who dared to attack places of worship, has been given to the authorities. We hope they are quickly caught and brought to justice,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Ceyhun said embassy officials are ready to cooperate with authorities against the attacks aimed at disrupting peace in Austria. Turkish officials will closely follow the case, he added.

Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab and other politicians also condemned the attacks and pointed to the importance of freedom to worship. Faika El-Negashi, a spokesperson of the ruling Green Party, said it was an attack on democracy and freedom to worship. Austria’s Integration Ministry launched an internet website called the “National Map of Islam,” providing details of the country’s 620 mosques and Islamic associations, with the location, address and names of officials last week. Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab defended the ministry’s project amid mounting criticism within the country’s Muslim community.

Muslims across Austria feel threatened by the publication of appeals and other details amid growing Islamophobia in Austria. The Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGOE), which represents the interests of roughly 800,000 Muslims in Austria, warned against stigmatizing Muslims living in the country “as a potential danger to society and the democratic legal order in the country.”