Najaf Friday Prayer Leader urges Saudi Arabia to release Shia scholars

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The Friday prayer leader of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, called on Saudi Arabia to release the Shia scholars the kingdom has put in jail.

In his Friday prayer sermon yesterday, Hojat-ol-Islam Seyyed Sadreddin Qabanchi said Saudi Arabia should release religious scholars and respect various schools of thought if it wants to get closer to Iraq, Ain Lil-Anba website reported.

More than a dozen Shia Muslim clerics are reportedly being kept behind bars at detention facilities in Saudi Arabia, as the Riyadh regime presses ahead with its brutal clampdown against members of the religious community in the kingdom.

Hojat-ol-Islam Qabanchi also urged the United Arab Emirates to end its participation in the “satanic coalition” that has waged a war on Yemen.

The Emirates and Saudi Arabia—the US’s closest allies in the region after the Israeli regime—have been waging a war on Yemen since March 2015. The invasion has been seeking to change Yemen’s ruling structure in favor of the impoverished country’s former Riyadh- and Washington-friendly rulers.

Facing up to the Saudi-led aggression, Yemen’s army and its allied Popular Committees have vowed not to lay down their arms until the country’s complete liberation from the scourge of the invasion.

In the space of a single month, the joint forces have carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes against targets in Dubai and the Emirati capital. Sana’a has also warned Abu Dhabi that the counterstrikes would be exceedingly “painful” if the latter failed to wind down its involvement in the Saudi-led and US-backed war.

