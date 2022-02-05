CAIR hails judge’s ruling on Islamophobe Laura Loomer Lawsuit

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The United States’ largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization welcomed a judge’s affirmation of a Florida ruling on far-right Islamophobic conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer and her company Illoominate Media.

United States District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II ruled Loomer and her company must pay the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) almost $125,000 in attorney’s fees and costs stemming from a lawsuit falsely claiming the Muslim civil rights organization colluded with Twitter to have her banned.

The judge said Loomer owed $123,761.65 to CAIR and its Florida chapter, plus $661.72 in costs.

In a statement, CAIR Trial Attorney Justin Sadowsky said:

“Laura Loomer brought this frivolous lawsuit in an attempt to force CAIR to use its valuable resources on this case rather than defending the civil rights of Muslims and other Americans. She has now been instructed twice to pay CAIR for the harm she is inflicted. We look forward to collecting her money and using it to defend our nation’s most cherished constitutional rights.”

Last August, CAIR first welcomed the federal magistrate judge’s order that Loomer must pay the costs and fees. CAIR sought those costs and fees last year following an 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling affirming the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Loomer and Illoominate Media against CAIR.

In 2019, the district court dismissed both CAIR and CAIR-Florida from Loomer’s “nonsensical” lawsuit. Loomer had alleged—based on a prank that had long since been revealed not to be true—that CAIR had persuaded Twitter to ban the Islamophobic failed Congressional candidate from Twitter.