The al-Abbas’s (A.S.) holy shrine begins demolishing the first buildings within its expansion project

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The staff of the al-Abbas’s (A.S.) Holy Shrine began the demolition of the first buildings owned earlier, in order to invest their spaces to serve visitors, and to contribute to providing them with the best services.

These works are among the largest external expansions carried out by the Holy Shrine, on which service projects will be implemented in the future for visitors. These buildings are located adjacent to the outer wall of the Holy Shrine, within the space confined between the Euphrates Gate – al-‘Alqami – and the Gate of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) – Bab al-Kaf – And opposite them on the northeastern side of the Holy Shrine.

It is noteworthy that the demolition of the buildings has been started, after they have been completely emptied of their contents, to start the demolition work that took place following a technical method that took into account the principle of public safety and accuracy in implementation using specialized mechanisms, ensuring that no Damage to the surrounding buildings on the one hand, and the preservation of the safety of workers on the other hand.

It is noteworthy that the work of this project came in order to contribute to absorbing the human momentum in this space and increasing the absorptive capacity of the number of visitors, especially during the days of the major Ziyarat that witness heavy traffic for visitors, which affects the performance of their worship work in the event that they are unable to enter the Holy Shrine.