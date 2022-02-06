There is no war in Yemen, but crimes against humanity:Sheikh Zakzaky

SHAFAQNA- International Conference “Investigating the Dimensions of the Aggression against Yemen” was held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, by the Arbaeen International Foundation in cooperation with the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and coordinated institutions.

Scholars from various countries gave speeches at the online conference. The Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, expressed his views as the first speaker of the conference.

Criticizing that the voice of the oppressed people of Yemen is not heard by the people of the world, Hojat al-Islam Dr. Hamid Shahriari said, “We see that the oppressed people of Yemen are massacred several times a day in this country and are attacked with unconventional weapons.”

“The only sin of these people is that they want to control their own destiny. But, unfortunately, the Saudi-Emirati coalition continues to commit crimes in the region,” Shahriari clarified, criticizing the use of unconventional weapons by the West in the region and the displacement of many Yemenis.

As the second speaker of the conference, while emphasizing that the events in Yemen are not a war, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria said, “War means a military struggle between two military forces. But the events in Yemen are hostility, enmity and war crimes against humanity.”

“The Western countries are destroying everything, and this is a new plan and conspiracy that has been made to start a world war again, to protect and save Israel,” stated the prominent Nigerian scholar, describing crimes being committed in Libya, Iraq, and Syria as similar to current crimes in Yemen.

“The world’s silence in the face of the catastrophe in Yemen, and the deprivation of the people of the country of electricity, fuel and medical equipment, is meaningless, and everyone should help solve this problem,” he said, calling on all countries to end the catastrophe in Yemen.

As the third speaker of the conference, the chairman of the Council of Islamic Assemblies of Palestine said, “God will not leave alone a nation that stand against oppression, nor will He leave the oppressors without punishment. He will surely bestow victory to the oppressed people,” added Sheikh Nimr Zaghmut.

“If the Yemeni people wanted, the war would have been stopped by bowing to the Arrogance. But they resisted, demanding freedom for themselves, and sanctified what was within them. Therefore, the Yemeni people brought felicity and dignity to themselves and became known for this attribute,” stated Sheikh Nimr Zaghmut.

“Despite their difficult conditions, the noble people of Yemen have not forgotten Palestine. They have always defended Palestine with all their might. In demonstrations they hold in defense of the Palestinian people show the inner faith of this great nation,” the Palestinian Sunni scholar stated.

“Today, the proxies and the colonial countries see and feel the damage that their seven years of oppression against the Yemeni people have caused. If they are wise, they will regret these atrocities and crimes,” he clarified.

As the 4th speaker of the conference, the head of the Iraqi Sunni Ulama Association, said, “Talking about Yemen is reminiscent of seven-year oppression and suffering of the oppressed people of this country. This nation seeks peace with its neighbors. But it has been plagued by murder, aggression, and economic siege. The situation of these people is a great concern of all justice seekers.”

“When it comes to Yemen and the hostilities against this country, the oppression of the arrogant and western countries through the Saudi-led coalition shames all Muslims. If it were not for the neighboring countries, no one would have dared to invade the skies and the land of Yemen,” said the head of the Iraqi Ulama Association, considering the reason for the oppression against the Yemeni people, their piety.

The Yemeni people expect the Muslim Ummah and the Islamic scholars to pursue this issue more seriously in the international communities. This war that has done no good to either side,” he said, assessing the war on Yemen as futile.

“The enemies are looking for a permanent war so that this region does not have peace. They do not want peace, tranquility and unity to be established here,” Sheikh Khaled Mullah stated, considering the perpetrators of the wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen as enemies of religion, sects and the unity of Muslims.

“The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the cause of aggression and insecurity and are the enemies of Islam,” the head of the Iraqi Ulema Association said, “They are destroying the wealth, the infrastructure and the whole region.”

As the 5th speaker of the conference, Hojat al-Islam Hosseini Kuhsari, director of the Center for Communication and International Affairs of the Seminaries, said, “The oppressed people of Yemen are on the one hand right and on the other hand oppressed and at the same time a powerful nation.”

“The crimes that are being committed today against the oppressed nation of Yemen are unprecedent in history,” said the director of the Center for Communication and International Affairs of the seminaries, expressing the oppression against the Yemeni people.

“More than 350,000 people have been killed over the war years, and many of these victims have played no role in the war. Today, according to the United Nations, more than 30 million Yemenis are suffering from hunger, and nearly ten million of them are in the state of famine and starving, and even the minimum amount of food and medicine are not available to the oppressed people of Yemen,” added Hojat al-Islam Hosseini Kuhsari.

The silence of the leaders and elites of the Islamic world, and the international community, as well as the international media against all these crimes, and not accompanying the Yemeni people, is deplorable,” stated Hojat al-Islam Hosseini Kuhsari.

“The events in Yemen will be a disgrace to history and to international organizations and governments claiming freedom, peace, and human rights. How have they remained silent against all these crimes, against the tens of millions of oppressed people of Yemen? These events will also be an honorary page of history of the Yemeni people,” Hojat al-Islam Hosseini Kuhsari stated.

As the 6th speaker of the conference, While sharply criticizing the disrespect of the Saudi coalition to some Arabs in the region, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Lebanese Muslim Ulama Association said, “We will do our best to support the Yemeni people. Expressing solidarity with these oppressed people is the smallest thing that every Muslim should do.”

Sheikh Ghazi Hanina stated, “We support and help this people. This is the least we can do to help them. They are in the front line, and we are moving behind them. We thank them for their resilience in the face of oppression,” he said, considering solidarity, even verbally, alongside the Yemenis in their harsh days as the duty of all Muslims.

“It is necessary for all the people of the world to rise up with these people, to pay attention to their resistance, to support them, and to understand their plight,” he stated.

“Whoever supports the Yemeni people has supported and helped the right against oppression and has supported the oppressed against the arrogant. It is an honor for us to stand against oppression and to stand by the Yemeni people,” Sheikh Hanina said in the end.

