Qatari Emir meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince after 5 years

SHAFAQNA- The Emir of Qatar and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi held talks during an official event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the side-lines of a lunch hosted by China’s President on Saturday, Qatar’s state news agency said.

Abu Dhabi has yet to restore diplomatic ties with Doha since Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January 2021 to end a row that led them to boycott Qatar in mid-2017, though a senior Emirati official here visited Doha last August, Reuters reported.

