Dr Saeid Sobhani: “Imam Hadi (A.S) opposed extremist thoughts”

SHAFAQNA- “In his short life, Imam Hadi (A.S) played significant scientific roles and he opposed extremist thoughts”, Dr Saeid Sobhani mentioned on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of the tenth Shia Imam.

He explained: Imam Hadi (A.S) in his short life played significant roles and three of them are as follow:

1- Opposing extremist thoughts. There were some narrow-minded people who could not appreciate the charisma and miracles of the Imam and had attributed the divinely states to the Imam. As an example, the Imam strongly rejected Ali Ibn Hasakeh, who had claimed that the Imam is God.

2- Educating students who were able to answer theological doubts and questions. Sheikh al-Tusi mentions nearly 200 students for the Imam, the most famous of whom is Hazrat Abdolazim Hasani buried in Tehran. Moreover, Hussein Ibn Saed Al-Ahwazi, who was one of the great Shia narrators and scholars.

3- Expressing Islamic beliefs in the form of supplications. The supplication of the “Jamieh kabirih” is one of the sources for Imamathood. If we want to see if we understand the Imamate well or not, whether we are on the line of the Imamate or not, we must assess ourselves with “Jamieh kabirih”. The late Ayatollah Seyyed Abdul Hadi Shirazi, one of the great scholars, says: “It seems that the Ziyarat of Jamieh kabirih has been mentioned to present the true belief of Imamat.”