Russia, China push back against against West at Olympics summit

SHAFAQNA-China and Russia on the opening day of the Winter Olympics declared a “no limits” partnership, with a promise to collaborate more against the West.

President Xi Jinping hosted President Vladimir Putin as the two nations said their relationship was superior to any Cold War era alliance and they would work together on space, climate change, artificial intelligence and control of the internet.

Beijing supported Russia’s demand that Ukraine should not be admitted into NATO, as the Kremlin amasses 100,000 troops near its neighbour, while Moscow opposed any form of independence for Taiwan, as global powers jostle over their spheres of influence ,Reuters told.

“Friendship between the two States has no limits, there are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation,” the two countries said in a joint statement.