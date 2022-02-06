The African Union summit unequivocally condemns the wave of coups

SHAFAQNA-African leaders meeting at the African Union (AU) summit condemned a recent “wave” of coups that has seen an unprecedented number of member states suspended from the bloc.

The statement came from Bankole Adeoye, head of the AU’s Peace and Security Council, on Sunday as the union’s annual summit drew to a close ,Trtworld told.

“Every African leader in the assembly has condemned unequivocally… the wave of unconstitutional changes of government,” Adeoye told a press conference.