The US’s ‘Muslim ban’ still reverberates

SHAFAQNA-Now-rescinded travel ban continues to have a lingering impact on US citizens and people around the world.

en Ahmad, who is Syrian, won the diversity lottery – and a chance to get a visa to the United States – in May 2018, he was in disbelief at what he described as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

It was the 33-year-old’s third attempt applying for the Diversity Visa Program, which gives up to 50,000 people out of millions of applicants the chance to apply for a US green card every year. A native of Damascus, Ahmad left the war-torn country in July 2019 for Jordan to do his medical tests and an interview at the American embassy as part of his application.

He was told to wait for a response. He never heard back ,Aljazeera reported.

“We have been treated unjustly. I had an opportunity, but because of the ban and where I am from – it’s not my fault, I didn’t choose to be born here,” Ahmad, who asked Al Jazeera to use only his first name to protect his privacy, said in a phone interview. “I am just like everyone else, I have the right to travel and get a better future.”

The ban had an immediate, dramatic impact. Around this date five years ago, when it first came into effect, Trump’s order stranded hundreds of travellers who were already en route to the US and caused chaos at airports as people had their previously issued visas cancelled, were detained and sent back home.

Now, despite Joe Biden’s decision to reverse the ban on his first day in office last year, Muslim Americans, rights advocates, and immigration experts say the policy continues to have a lingering effect on American citizens, as well as on people in far-away countries who remain separated from loved ones.