Legal entities called for an end to Israel’s racist acts

SHAFAQNA- Legal entities in the Occupied Territories called for an end to Israel’s racist acts and announced in an open letter that they were deeply concerned about harsh, unfair criticism of Amnesty International following the publication of a report on Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians.

Fifteen human rights organizations located in the Occupied Territories announced in an open letter, “We, as legal institutions located in Israel, are working to defend and to protect the rights of all people in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and we are very concerned about the brutal criticism of Amnesty International following the publication of its report on Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians.”

“We are trying to investigate and to address the continuous oppression, inequality, abuses of human rights, and violation of the international laws that Israel is committing against Palestinians,” the letter reads, “Many of us have used the term apartheid to describe the various dimensions of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. The controversy over the crime of apartheid that Israel is accused of is not only a legal issue but also a very urgent one. We strongly disagree with statements saying that Amnesty International’s report is untrue or anti-Semitic, and we are concerned about the Israeli government’s irresponsible allegations of anti-Semitism [against reporters].

“Efforts have been made to divert the global community’s attention away from the Israeli violations [of human rights] and to prevent practical dialogue through false accusations by the Israeli governments,” it reads, “We are concerned about this approach because it increases anti-Semitism and racism and exposes human rights defenders to abuses and assaults. Amnesty International operates impartially and unbiasedly. We call on the Israeli government to stop its repressive and racist acts and its dangerous game of deception and distraction.”

