Late Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani’s opinions on international events

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: The late Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani had a very strong opinion about international events. The list of religious, scientific, and social services of His Eminence, is as long and very brilliant as his blessed life. But, apart from these pursuits, he was known for his strong views on international issues.

Creating many works in various scientific disciplines, struggles during the Islamic Revolution, confronting deviant sects, constructing and rebuilding important religious places, helping the oppressed in different cities of Iran, supporting the Islamic resistance and defending the oppressed Shias in different parts of the world and announcing his position and stance in the face of various international events is only part of his services.

The evil of the Takfiris is very serious: Muslim governments must contemplate over this threat

About relations with Islamic countries on the region, Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani believed that ​relations with Islamic countries are of great importance, especially at the current time where we witness particular conditions prevailing in the region. Muslims have witnessed the establishment of a terrorist groups in the name of the divine religion of Islam, but they have distorted Islam and have deceived some ignorant Muslims with their message.

The renowned source of emulation stated that given the sensitive circumstances facing the region, the duties of all Muslims who are vigilant are very difficult. In order to show the thoroughly peaceful religion of Islam to the world, we must defend it and the governments must do whatever they can to counterbalance these deviant groups. He emphasized that the risk of the Takfiris is very serious, and governments must contemplate over this threat so that this evil can be removed from the region.

Silence of human rights organizations about Yemen

Referring to silence of human rights organizations about Yemen, Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani said, “Human rights organizations have been completely silent about Yemen matter and have not even brought attention to this issue while they claim to be champions of democracy and human rights. In reality, they are only concerned with their political interests” . His Eminence added that human life has no value for them and all their claims about defending human rights and democracy are lies.

Express deep dismay over the killings of Shia Muslims in Pakistan and Nigeria

As expected, Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani expressed his deep dismay over the killings of Shia Muslims in Pakistan and Nigeria and urged Islamic and international forums to condemns such disasters and take action to stop them.

Moreover, after the Indian government revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status in August 2019, Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani issued a hard-hitting statement in solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Governments and international centers react seriously to prevent horrible events in Afghanistan

Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani reacted to horrific crimes in Afghanistan. He wrote in a message:

“Due to my religious and humanitarian duty, I warn all governments and international centers, especially the United Nations and the Organization of the Islamic Conference and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, react seriously to prevent these atrocities and murder of many oppressed people in Afghanistan and the displacement of thousands of people; Both men and women, young and old, and children. Certainly, their silence today will lead to regrets in the future. Do not the international community, which considers itself a supporter of the deprived and oppressed, see the looting of terrorists and the burning of the homes of defenseless people !? Do not they see that every day and every night, a large number of people are martyred by a group of ignorant people who are far from humanity?!

Why aren’t the United Nations and the international community doing their serious job !!? If they can not or do not want to condemn their shameful and inhumane acts and use the weapon of silence in favor of the killers, at least they should not support them! I call on the independent governments and the freedom-seeking people of the world not to allow this inhuman group to continue its horrific crimes, and I call on all those whose human conscience is awakened, especially the brothers and sisters of faith, to help the oppressed and looted people of Afghanistan as much as they can at this time, and to rush to the aid of the displaced and homeless people, and to fulfill their human and religious duty.”

Interaction with all Islamic states

Talking of interaction with all Islamic states, he said that Islamic Republic of Iran should have interaction will all Islamic states, while maintaining its interests and dignity.

Commenting on the growing tension in the region, Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani said he thinks that by protecting the customs, dignity and independence of the country, we can eliminate many of the problems and show a spirit of friendship, ethics and truthfulness to the world.

The destruction of the Holy Jannat al-Baqi cemetery was great blow to the great history of the Islamic world

In reference to the destruction of the Holy Jannat al-Baqi cemetery in Medine by the Wahhabi’s in 1924 and other sacred places since then, the revered scholar explained: “This was great blow to the great history of the Islamic world and weakens the link of Muslims to the glorious history of Islam. This cemetery is holy to all Muslims, and their existence is a sign of the history of the expansion of Islam and a great honour for Muslims of that era, and we must honour them by protect and honour [their legacy].”

