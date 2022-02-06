Hijab exhibition held in Tanzania

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Iranian Cultural Center in Tanzania organized an exhibition on Hijab in cooperation with the Pink Hijab Institute. It was held on the occasion of World Hijab Day, which is observed globally on February 1. The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassadors of Iran, Turkey and Tanzania, Head of Muslim women in Mainland Tanzania under the overall umbrella Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) Shamim Khan, and Zanzibar’s Minister of State for Labour, Economy and Investment, Mudrik Ramadhan Suraga.

In a speech, Director of the Pink Hijab Institute Khadija Omari explained about the institute’s efforts to promote women’s role in society. Another speaker was Pirani, Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Tanzania, who said the exhibition is aimed at familiarizing people with what Muslim women wear in different countries. He also referred to the anniversary of the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution and highlighted women’s accomplishments since the victory of the revolution.

Suraga also addressed the event, saying the exhibition is a venue for dialogue and exchanging views about improving policies regarding Hijab. World Hijab Day is an annual event founded by Nazma Khan in 2013, taking place on February 1 each year in 140 countries worldwide. Its stated purpose is to encourage women of all religions and backgrounds to wear and experience the Hijab for a day and to educate and spread awareness on why Hijab is worn.