Photos:Honoring memory of late Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn of Michigan

Honoring the memory of late Ayatollah Safi at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn of Michigan, USA

Religious leaders of Islamic Center of America,, Imam’s Center, Al-Zahra Islamic Center, Islamic Institute of America, Sterling Height Imam Sadeq Center, gathered at the Islamic House of Wisdom last night to honor a century of religious, educational, moral, and social services and coutrebutions of late Ayatollah al-Shaikh Lotfollah Safi.

Ayatollah was a great pillar of seminary at the holy city of Qum. Based on his will, he was buried at the shrine of Imam Hussein (sa) at the holy city of Karbala in Iraq.

The speakers included: Imam Elahi, Sayyed Basim Al-Sheraa, Sayyed Baqer Qazwini, Sayyed Najah al-Husseini, Shaikh Mohammad Halabi, Shaikh Mohammad Malallah.

Reflecting over the lasting legacy of the late scholar including writing over 80 books, raising thousands of students and demonstrating a moral character of humility, care, and compassion.

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi the spiritual leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom (IHW) in Dearborn Heights issed the following statement:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

الذین تتوفیهم الملائکه طیبین یقولون سلام علیکم ادخلوا الجنه بما کنتم تعملون

Few hours ago a loving heart of a great marja, a dignified defender of truth, a century of sacrifice and service, scholar, speaker, writer, and a real role model stopped beating!

Grand Ayatollah Shaikh Lotfollah Safi Golpaygani, enjoyed a blessing life of over hundred years and spent every minute of his life journey for educating, inspiring and enlightening not only the Iranian nation but all lovers of logic and wisdom all over the world!

Our condolences to Imam Al-Hojja (sa), our great maraje, the Holy Seminaries of Qum, Najaf, the lovers of Ahlol-bait(sa) and the grand Ayatollah’s honorable family.

ذَٰلِكَ وَمَن يُعَظِّمْ شَعَائِرَ اللَّهِ فَإِنَّهَا مِن تَقْوَى الْقُلُوبِ

