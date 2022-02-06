Date :Sunday, February 6th, 2022 | Time : 19:22 |ID: 247917 | Print

Mental health services are very limited in Yemen: WHO

SHAFAQNA- Mental health services in Yemen are “very limited”, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

“In Yemen, access to mental health services is very limited whilst the country is bombarded by conflict,” the UN agency said in a statement.

According to Yemeni and UN reports, the mental health cases have increased in conflict-ravaged Yemen due to the ongoing fighting between government forces and Houthi and difficult living conditions there.

WHO said Japan has provided diagnostic psychological kits to hospitals in Yemen in an effort to address the shortage of mental health services in the Arab country, AA reported.

