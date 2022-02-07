Syria: Total losses in oil sector since beginning of war

SHAFAQNA- Syria announced the total losses in the oil sector since the beginning of the war in this country. The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Syria revealed that the total losses in the oil sector amounted to about $ 100.5 billion since the beginning of the war in this country.

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) in a session for pursuing the last year plan of the related institutions and subsidiaries, the Ministry announced that: Oil production during the past year amounted to about 31.4 million barrels, with an average daily production of 85.9 thousand barrels, of which 16 thousand barrels per day reach the refineries, and 70 thousand barrels per day are stolen by the US forces and their mercenaries from the occupied oil fields in the eastern region of Syria.

The ministry announced that the production of natural gas amounted to about 4.5 billion cubic meters, with a daily production rate of 12.5 million cubic meters, of which 12 million cubic meters per day was from clean gas, 79 percent of which was delivered to the Ministry of Electricity, 6 percent to the Ministry of Industry, and 15 percent to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, noting that the average of the quantities delivered to the Ministry of Electricity on a daily basis amounted to 9 million cubic meters, including the Suwaydiyah plant during the past year.

According to this report, the total production of gas for houses reached 118 thousand tons (48 thousand tons refined and 70 thousand tons of gas plants), equivalent to 323 tons per day.

The ministry added that about 5.7 million tons of oil productions were refined in Homs and Baniyas refineries, and the refineries’ production during the past year amounted to 944 thousand tons of premium gasoline, 11 thousand tons of regular gasoline, 1.519 million tons of diesel, 2.734 million tons of fuel, and 77 thousand tons of asphalt, in addition to production of 1.1 million tons of phosphate and 113 thousand tons of salt.

The ministry’s report indicated that since the beginning of the war on Syria, the number of martyrs in the oil and mineral resources sector has reached 235 martyrs and 46 injured, and the number of kidnapped has reached 112.

