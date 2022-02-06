Top candidates for Iraq’s presidency

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi parliament is expected to convene tomorrow (Monday) to vote on a new president, the fifth president since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the tenth president since the country took office in 1958. Most important candidates for Iraq’s presidency are introduced here.

Ghazi Mashal Ajal Al-Yawar (2004-2005) was the first Iraqi president after the US occupation of Iraq and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, and after him, an Arab figure from Ninawa province, the post was transferred to Kurdish leaders; Where Jalal Talabani held the post from 2005 to 2014 and Fouad Masoum from 2014 to 2018, and Barham Salih was the last president of the country to take office from 2018 and now his presidency It’s over.

Twenty-five candidates are running for the Iraqi presidency, some of them are partisan and some are from outside the party and are independent.

Hoshyar Zebari

He is one of the leaders of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2004 to 2014 and the Minister of Finance of Iraq from 2014 to 2016. Zebari has the strong support of his party leader Massoud Barzani, who is hoping for an understanding with the Sadr faction and the Al-Sayyada (ruling) coalition in order to get a vote of confidence from parliament.

Barham Salih

It is the current president of Iraq who has been nominated for the post for the second time after the support of his party “Patriotic Union of Kurdistan”. He is the founder of the American University of Sulaymaniyah and was the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region from 2009 to 2011 and sought the presidency in 2014, but lost in the by-elections to his rival Fouad Masoum.

Zarkar Mohammad Amin

He is one of the Kurdish judges who also participated in the trial of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Amin was born in Sulaymaniyah and has held key judicial positions, including chief justice of the Kurdistan Region in the 1990s.

Rebwar Abdul Rahman

The Kurdish opposition party Al-Jail Al-Jadeed (New Generation) has also nominated Rebwar Abdul Rahman for the presidency, a former television presenter close to Sashwar Abdul Wahed, the movement’s leader.

Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid

Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid was the Minister of Water Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government between 2003 and 2021 and has been an advisor to the President of Iraq from 2010 until today.

Omid Balani

Prominent lawyer for the Kurdistan Region, Omid Balani, is also among the candidates for the Iraqi presidency. He has said that he has been nominated for the presidency of Iraq to fulfill his childhood dream. Balani was also the candidate for governor of Erbil last year, but failed to reach this position. In 2019, he was unsuccessful in reaching the post of the head of the Kurdistan Region.

Khaled Siddiq Aziz

“Khaled Siddiq Aziz” has also nominated himself for the presidency of Iraq. He is the first legal advisor to the Kurdistan Regional Government and has provided advice on the Kurdistan Region to the federal government in Baghdad.

Nominations for the Iraqi presidency are not limited to Kurdish figures, who have been commonplace since 2005, as some Arab figures such as Faisal al-Kalabi, Shahab al-Naimi, Ahmad al-Rubaye, Ahmad Yahya al-Saadi, and others are among these Candidates.

However, Hoshyar Zebari and Barham Salih are said to have the best chance of running for president of Iraq.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English