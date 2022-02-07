SHAFAQNA- “Iraq receives 337 pieces of Iraqi antiquities from Lebanon,” the Lebanese Ministry of Culture has announced recently.

The Lebanese Minister of Culture announced that according to an agreement between the museum, in which the artifacts are kept, and the Iraqi government, 337 pieces of artifacts belonging to Iraq will be delivered to this country.

The Minister of Culture, Muhammad Murtada, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “an agreement took place between the Lebanese (Nabu) Museum and the Iraqi government, which includes the delivery of these artifacts to Iraq.”

He added: “the Lebanese Directorate General of Antiquities had previously revealed in a report in 2018 about the presence of some antiquities that may be of Iraqi origins, and as a result, the Lebanese Ministry of Culture assigned a committee to inspect these disputed antiquities.”

The Lebanese Minister of Culture asserted, “The number of pieces that will be delivered to Iraq is 331 pieces of cuneiform, in addition to six other pieces of artifacts that were among 32 disputed pieces.”

He noted that the Iraqi, Syrian and Lebanese committees emphasized that these six pieces belong to Iraq, so the decision was made to deliver them to Iraq.

The Lebanese Minister of Culture stated that “the handover process will take place at the Lebanese National Museum under the patronage and presence of the Lebanese Minister of Culture, with the participation of the Iraqi ambassador in Beirut, an Iraqi delegation, and the founder of the Lebanese Nabu Museum.”

Previously, Iraq received pieces of Iraqi antiquities from other countries. Last year, the United States returned 17,000 ancient looted artifacts to Iraq on July and the stolen Gilgamesh Tablet was delivered to Iraq on December.

