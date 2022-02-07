US: ISIS attacks on Shia mosques continued since Taliban took control

SHAFAQNA- The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) says ISIS has continued its attacks on Shia mosques and Taliban security forces.

SIGAR tweeted today (Sunday, February 6) that ISIS attacks were mostly carried out around major cities in Afghanistan.

“In general, security incidents in Afghanistan are lower than at the pre-collapse level of the former Afghan government,” it added.

Early in the Taliban regime, ISIS claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Kabul airport.

The group has also carried out deadly attacks on Shia mosques in Kandahar and Kunduz provinces.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English