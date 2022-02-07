Iraq agrees with Syria on a fixed share of Euphrates River

SHAFAQNA- Iraq and Syria have agreed to take a common position on each country’s share of the Euphrates River, with the aim of continuing negotiations with Turkey on common rivers.

“The agreement was reached during the visit of Iraqi Minister of Water Resources Mehdi Rashid al-Hamdani to Damascus, and the purpose of this visit was to discuss the water issue with the Syrian side, because Syria is considered as a crossing point of the Euphrates River,” Aoun Ziab, a spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, told Al-Sabah.

He added: “It was agreed that Syria would release a fixed share of the Euphrates River to Iraq; According to the existing contracts, the quota for entering the Syrian border from Turkey is not more than 500 cubic meters per second, of which 58% is the Iraqi quota, which is about 290 cubic meters per second, but currently less than 200 cubic meters per second of water enters Iraq.”

Ziab stated that the purpose of the agreement reached between Iraq and Syria is to unify the common position between the two countries regarding the continuation of negotiations with Turkey on common rivers.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, referring to the low water reserves at the Taqa Dam in Syria, said that western Iraq did not see rain this year, in addition to the fact that the water level of the Haditha Dam is still very low and its inflow is less than its outflow. This is while the water supply of Al-Sadd Lake in Anbar province is also very low, and the reason is the decrease in water release from last year and even during this year from the Taqa Dam in Syria.

According to a report published by the International Research Organization in recent years, the Euphrates River Basin is facing a sharp decline and its total inflow will reach 32 billion cubic meters per second in 2040, while Iraq’s water demand will be 23 billion Cubic meters, but the water needs of Syria and Turkey will reach 30 billion cubic meters, which means that the final inflow of water will not be enough to meet the needs of Turkey and Syria, and Iraq will eventually lose its water resources completely.

According to an agreement signed between the three countries in the 1980s, Iraq’s share of the Euphrates River is 58 percent and Syria is 42 percent, so Turkey must release at least 1,000 cubic meters of water to 580 cubic meters, which is Iraq’s minimum requirement.

