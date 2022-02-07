Mental health services in Yemen are “very limited”:WHO

SHAFAQNA-Mental health services for Yemenis in the war-torn country is “very limited”, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

“In Yemen, access to mental health services is very limited whilst the country is bombarded by conflict,” the UN agency said in a statement.

According to Yemeni and UN reports, the mental health cases have increased in conflict-ravaged Yemen due to the ongoing fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels and difficult living conditions there.

WHO said Japan has provided diagnostic psychological kits to hospitals in Yemen in an effort to address the shortage of mental health services in the Arab country ,AA reported.

“Twenty three diagnostic psychological kits were provided to 15 governorate hospitals and 8 kits to the National Mental Health Programme,” it added.

The eight-year conflict in Yemen has created one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the country, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.