Suspension of flights between Israel & UAE

Flights between the UAE and Israel have been suspended at Dubai International Airport after efforts to resolve differences over the two sides failed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli base “Walla” reported that disputes between the Israeli Internal Security Service (Shabak) and the UAE security officials caused the suspension of all flights between the two sides.

Israeli state television also said that talks with Dubai officials on resolving disputes over flights carrying Israeli passengers to Dubai and vice versa had reached a stalemate.

Israeli television added that the dispute stemmed from a request by Israeli security forces for more local Israeli staff to arrive at Dubai airport, which was opposed by the UAE.

Israeli airlines also believe that diverting flights to Abu Dhabi will result in significant financial losses as most Israelis tend to travel to Dubai.

On the other hand, some informed sources in the Israeli Foreign Ministry have predicted that these technical disputes between the two sides will be resolved in the coming days.

