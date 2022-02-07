Canada:Muslims Join call to act on Climate Change

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim group in Canada has signed on to the Canadian Philanthropy Commitment on Climate Change, a pledge committing signatories to integrate climate considerations in all areas of work.

“Climate change impacts our work as funders and all issues on which we strive to have a positive impact as philanthropic actors , Aboutislam told.”The Olive Tree Foundation is a Waqf, a public charitable foundation that promotes community development through the collection of endowed funds and charitable contributions, to fund services for the long-term benefit of the community.