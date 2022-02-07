Nigerian official highlights Muslim women’s right to wear hijab

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Nigeria’s constitution allows Muslim women to wear hijab in line with the teachings of their faith, the African country’s minister of education said.

Adamu Adamu noted that all citizens are allowed to practice their religions as long as no harm or inconvenience is caused to other people.

He spoke at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Sunday day at a public lecture organized by the Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Women as part of activities marking this year’s World Hijab Day.

Adamu, represented by Hajiya Sidikat Shomope of the Social Mobilization Department, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), said it was unfortunate that the controversy over the wearing of hijab in the country had gone down to the school level and generated needless clashes.

There was violence on Thursday at the Baptist High School, Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government of Kwara State, leading to the killing of Habeeb Idris, a Muslim student of the school, when a rally by the Muslim students was reportedly disrupted by hoodlums and security agents.

The minister said the wearing of hijab by Muslim women is a Sunna as recommended in the Holy Quran.

According to him, there is a lot the country can gain by dialogue on matters of religious differences rather than resorting to violence.

“Our children will remain citizens of Nigeria irrespective of their faith. They will live and interact in the world outside school where no boundary exists between the religions.

“We should understand that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of religion to all citizens. This, by implication, means that all citizens are allowed to practice their religions according to the teachings of their faith as long as no harm or inconvenience is caused to other people.”

He appealed to all traditional, religions and community leaders to use their offices to douse tension so that Nigerians could all live in peace, harmony and tolerance.

Adamu also called on parents and school teachers “to ensure that in both words and actions, they present the best model to our children to emulate.”