Syria welcomes cancellation of Israel’s observer membership in African Union

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian Foreign Ministry welcomed the cancellation of the Israeli regime’s observer membership in the African Union.

An official source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry on Monday reacted to the action of African countries in refusing to accept Israel’s membership in the African Union.

The official source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry stated: Damascus welcomes the action of the African Union in rejecting the acceptance of Israel in this union as an observer member and considers it as a step towards supporting the Palestinian issue.

Yesterday, an Algerian source reported that members of the Arab League opposed the Zionist regime joining the union at a meeting today in the city of Addis Ababa.

The source, who is a member of the Algerian delegation attending the African Union summit, added: “The African Union’s opposition to Tel Aviv joining the union came after the efforts and political consultations of Algeria and some other countries.”

In August, the head of the African Union Commissioner, Musa Faki, accepted Israel as a member of the union as an observer member. Following the decision of the Presidency of the African Union, Algeria and seven other Arab countries protested against the union.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry recently announced in a statement that its ambassador to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, had submitted his credentials to the African Union as an observer member.

The Israeli regime had previously served as an observer in the Organization of African Unity, but after its dissolution in 2002 and its transformation into the African Union, its efforts to maintain its membership as an observer were unsuccessful.

