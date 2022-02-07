Raisi: Iranian economy not to be subject to JCPOA

President Rayeesi made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

It was the United States that violated the JCPOA and the European countries did not fulfil their commitments under the deal, President Raisi said, adding that the UN nuclear agency, in different reports, has confirmed Iran’s peaceful measures.

Iran and Finland have had very good relations since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, but Helsinki’s relations with other countries should not be affected by other countries, Raisi said.

He noted that in addition to expansion of economic and trade relations, Iran and Finland can also cooperate on human rights, and fight against terrorism and organized crimes.

The Finnish foreign minister, for his part, referred to 90 years of diplomatic relations between Iran and Finland, noting that his country attaches special significance to relations with Iran.

Haavisto voiced his country’s readiness to cooperate with Iran on regional security and global peace.

He also referred to Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers and regretted that the United States stopped adhering to its commitments.