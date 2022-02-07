USA: Muslim women lead modest clothing drive for Afghan Refugees

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim nonprofit organization, the Triangle Association of Muslim American Mothers (TAMAM), is spearheading a clothing drive to provide long sleeve or loose clothes for the Afghan women.

Moving to the US six months ago, many Afghan refugees are finding it hard to get modest clothes in line with the teachings of their faith ,Aboutislam told.

“Their needs aren’t really being met,” Asma Khan, the president of TAMAM, told Spectrum News.

“Maybe they’re not really understood very well. And this is our community, so these are the types of clothes we wear. A lot of us come from those types of communities, so we can understand what exactly they’re looking for and provide it for them.”