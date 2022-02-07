SHAFAQNA- Israeli media reported today (Monday) that a loud explosion was heard near Tel Aviv.

The explosion has happened this after noon in Rishon LeZion area in Tel Aviv, Israeli sources said.

Residents of the area reported the sound of a powerful explosion, and one of them said that the volume of the explosion was so large that the ground beneath them shook.

The site added: The source of the explosion is not known at this time.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English