Germany invests $3 billion in Egypt to produce hydrogen from waste

SHAFAQNA- Germany’s H2 Industries plans to invest $3 billion in a green hydrogen production project in Egypt.

Middle East News: Germany’s H2 Industries plans to invest $3 billion in a green hydrogen production project in Egypt.

According to Asharq-Bloomberg, the CEO of the German company H2 Industries said that this is the first investment of this industrial company in the Middle East and North Africa, and it will be launched with a production capacity of 300 million tons of green hydrogen from waste per year.

CEO of the German company Michael Stauss, stressed that negotiations are underway with the UAE and eight African countries to launch similar plants.

The plant is expected to absorb 4 million tons of waste annually, including non-recyclable plastic waste, in the hydrogen conversion cycle.

According to the agreement, the company will buy a ton of waste for $20.

Egypt, which will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) at the end of this year, is working to reduce carbon emissions.

Egypt has also begun talks with China to produce electric cars and launch electric car charging stations.

The project falls in line with the goal of the Egyptian Development Fund to increase the proportion of energy production from new and renewable sources to 20 percent of the total energy production in 2022, to reach 42 percent by 2035.

Persian Version