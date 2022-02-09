Mahmoud Abbas: ‘One-State Solution’ and return to the resolution of 1947 are among our options

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Authority President said that in the face of undermining of the two-state solution, one of the Palestinians’ options is going for one-state solution.

Palestinian Authority President threatened that in the case of undermining of the two-state solution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Palestinians will too have several options, one of which is to go for a one-state solution and establishment of a state in all Palestinian territories with equal rights for all citizens.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in his speech at the 31st session of the Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Ramallah, stressed that the status quo is unacceptable and that “we must make crucial decisions to protect our existence in our land, Qods and Palestine.”

“I reiterate that we are reconsidering all our options, we have cooperated to the fullest extent with international efforts to find a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and we have fulfilled all our obligations so that no one in the world can blame us for obstructing the peace process,” he said.

Mahmoud Abbas said that unilateral adherence to agreements isn’t possible anymore.

Defending the Oslo Accord, he called it a “transitional” agreement, and asserted that “no concession has been made in this accord, and it brought PLO back to our homeland and established the institutions of the Palestinian State on the land of Palestine.”

Palestinian Authority President called for efforts to find mechanisms to end the occupation of Palestinian territories with East Qods as its capital and efforts to increase peaceful public resistance, especially against the terrorist attacks of the settlers.

Abbas stressed that he continues to work with the global community and opens his arms for a fair, inclusive peace, and cooperating with the international committee he’s trying to make an international framework to protect the Palestinian land and nation, and that “we emphasize on the oppositions’ stance, from all sides, that are against the violence and terrorism.”

“There are proposals we can work on, including abandoning a two-state solution by the Palestinians and emphasizing on the establishment of an independent state with equal rights for all Palestinians, as well as the resolution of 1947, in which has stated that 44 Percent of the historic land of Palestine belongs to the Palestinians.” He threatened.

Palestinian Authority President stressed that all efforts are being made for the Palestinian people to live in their independent State with the capital of East Qods and full sovereignty, and that we will not accept an eternal occupation.”

He also called for an immediate end to internal struggles and divisions among Palestinians within the framework of international treaties, and stressed that he is working to hold an election.

The Central Council is the highest legislative body in Palestine.

Some political factions including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Palestinian National Initiative (Al-Mubadara) and some independent factions have boycotted the elections, arguing that there is no legitimacy for these meetings due to Mahmoud Abbas’s unilateral actions and his refusal to hold a general election and elect a new leadership for the Palestinian Authority.

