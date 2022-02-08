Frontiers in Psychiatry: Linkage between depression and gut microbes

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The result of the newest study shows that inflammation caused by gut microbes can influence mood. A study involving thousands of people in Finland has identified a potential microbial culprit in some cases of depression. The finding, which emerged from a study of how genetics and diet affect the microbiome, is really solid proof that this association could have major clinical importance.

Guillaume Méric and his colleagues were analyzing data from a large health and lifestyle study from Finland. They combed the data for clues to how a person’s diet and genetics affect the microbiome. This finding which is reported in Frontiers in Psychiatry showed that fecal transplants improved symptoms in two depressed patients. Researchers are finding ever more links between brain conditions and gut microbes.

Source: Science