Trail between Kufa and Mecca inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage tentative list

According the Iraqi News Agency (INA), The Ministry said in a statement that “UNESCO of United Nations has inscribed the ancient pilgrimage (Hajj) route known as Darb Zubaydah between Iraq and Saudi Arabia on the tentative list of the World Heritage after great efforts by the specialized team in the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of Iraq.”

The Ministry of Culture of Iraq explained “this is a joint file with Saudi Arabia and each country has registered four ancient sites on the historical route that links the city of Kufa to Mecca.”

Earlier, The Ministry of Culture of Iraq, noting that 13 sites in Iraq are awaiting inscription in the UNESCO World Heritage tentative list, had announced that two specialized teams have been formed to work on the inscription of Wadi al-Salam Cemetery and the Hajj route of Darb Zubaydah, linking Kufa to Mecca, in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

