Date :Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 | Time : 17:49 |ID: 248236 | Print

USA says a deal is possible with Iran at nuclear talks in Vienna

SHAFAQNA- The United States said Monday that a deal is possible with Iran at nuclear talks in Vienna. The negotiations — attended by China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Iran and the United States — will resume in Vienna after being halted at the end of last month. They come after parties in recent weeks cited progress in seeking to revive the 2015 accord .

“A deal that addresses all sides’ core concerns is in sight, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran’s ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA,” a US State Department spokesperson said, referring to the 2015 framework agreement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the answers that “the United States brings tomorrow to Vienna will determine when we can reach an agreement.” “We have made significant progress in various areas of the Vienna negotiations” including on guarantees that Iran seeks that a new US administration would not breach the deal once again, Khatibzadeh told reporters, France24 reported.

