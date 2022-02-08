Date :Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 | Time : 17:30 |ID: 248238 | Print

China claims Winter Olympics will be a truly carbon-neutral games

SHAFAQNA- Researchers commend Beijing for mitigating a wide range of emissions, China says, Winter Olympics will be the first to be carbon neutral. The pandemic and the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions have helped in this effort, because few spectators can attend, but China has also saved emissions by retrofitting buildings from the 2008 summer games, using renewable power and procuring vehicles fuelled by hydrogen, natural gas and electricity, Nature  reported.

“We are very confident that we will be a truly carbon-neutral games,” says Liu Xinping, who is in charge of sustainability for the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Offsets greater than the games’ likely footprint have also been secured, Liu adds.

