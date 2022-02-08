UN: Severe drought threatens 13 million with hunger in the Horn of Africa

SHAFAQNA- An estimated 13 million people are waking up severely hungry every day in the Horn of Africa, as the region grapples with a major drought, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Tuesday. Three consecutive failed rainy seasons in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, have decimated crops and caused abnormally high livestock deaths, while, shortages of water and pasture are forcing families from their homes and triggering conflict between communities.

“Harvests are ruined, livestock are dying, and hunger is growing as recurrent droughts affect the Horn of Africa”, said Michael Dunford, Regional Director in the WFP Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa ,News.un.org told. Meanwhile, forecasts of below-average rainfall are threatening to compound the already dire conditions. Meanwhile, forecasts of below-average rainfall are threatening to compound the already dire conditions.

To avoid a major humanitarian crisis, like that of 2011 in which 250,000 people died of hunger in Somalia, WFP is launching a Regional Drought Response Plan for the Horn of Africa.