Italy urges release of detained Bahraini Rights Activist

It added that the European Union has raised the issue of human rights violations in Bahrain, particularly al-Singace’s detention, during a high level meeting last year. Italy said it is pressing to push Bahrain to commit to its human rights obligations.

Bahraini regime arrested Al-Singace in 2011 after he participated in protests calling for change in the country. He was jailed for trying to overthrow the regime. On July 8, 2021, Al-Singace launched a hunger strike which led to him losing more than 20 kilograms in weight and put his health in great danger. On July 30, he was transferred to Kanoo Medical Centre after his health deteriorated.