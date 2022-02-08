Al-Abbas’s (A.S.) shrine: 134 libraries & 466 authors added to to the database of the website of the authority

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Center for Indexing and Information Systems of the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs at the Al-Abbas’s (A.S.) Holy Shrine announced that it has added (134) (public – private – academic – school – specialized) libraries, as well as (466) Iraqi authors from Al-Najaf governorate, to the database of the website of the authority file of Iraqi authors and published therein, and ready to view.

The Director of the center, which is considered one of the centers of the library and house of manuscripts of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, Professor Hassanein Al-Mousawi, said that “the work to enter data and information for libraries, books and authors is done free of charge, and is progressing apace within a work plan developed for this purpose, which aims to introduce and publish the largest number of libraries, in a way that makes it easy for the browser to view them, whether it is a library or an authored product.”

He added that “the authority file project is considered the only website in Iraq and the Arab world, and is applicable in most countries of the world, and it has become a window through which specialists from the external environment view its contents, by following special methods and mechanisms.” At the end of his speech, Al-Mousawi invited all the owners of governmental and private libraries and authors, who wish to add them to communicate with the Center.

It is noteworthy that the authority file of Iraqi authors includes many chapters to identify the various Iraqi libraries, and Iraqi authors can write to the website (http://afiqa.net) to add their names within the authority file for free.

